Parvesh Verma's family celebrated his victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, expressing gratitude for the people's trust in BJP. BJP leads in 48 seats while AAP is at 22. Celebrations erupted outside the party office as polling results indicate a significant comeback for BJP in New Delhi.

As Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma is set to defeat Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, Verma's family expressed their joy and gratitude at the results.

According to the Election Commission of India, Verma is leading by over 4000 votes against Kejriwal with counting for the last round still underway.

Daughters of Parvesh Verma, Trisha and Sanidhi said, “We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never make the mistake of giving a second chance to a person who runs government by telling lies...We knew that there would be a clear-cut victory, we were just waiting for the right time. This time the people of Delhi did not let lies win…"

Sanidhi further said, “We all are very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years. We are very happy about becoming the MLA.. We have always accepted the posts given to him by the party, this time too we will accept it happily."

Parvesh Verma as CM face? On CM's face, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat Parvesh Verma said, "In our party, the legislative party decides (CM's face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone.

He further added, “I thank the voters of New Delhi, lakhs of hard-working workers and PM Narendra Modi. This is truly his victory. People have expressed their trust in him... Our priority will be to give ₹2500 to women, create SIT to investigate corruption, Yamuna riverfront, reduce pollution, reduce traffic congestion... we will build such a capital that everyone will be proud of."

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1:54 pm, BJP is ahead on 48 seats while AAP on 22 seats.The majority mark in national capital in 36.

BJP has won in eight constituencies so far -- Shalimar Bagh (Rekha Gupta), Tri Nagar (Tilak Ram Gupta), Rajouri Garden (Manjinder Singh Sirsa), Rajinder Nagar (Umang Bajaj), Greater Kailash (Shikha Roy), Patparganj (Ravinder Singh Negi), Gandhi Nagar (Arvinder Singh Lovely) and Sangam Vihar (Chandan Kumar Choudhary).

Meanwhile, AAP has also won in eight constituencies -- Sultanpur Majra (Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat), Chandni Chowk (Punardeep Singh), Ballimaran (Imran Hussain), Babarpur (Gopal Rai), Tughlakabad (Sahi Ram), Tilak Nagar (Jarnail Singh), Delhi Cantt (Virender Singh Kadian), and Kondli (Kuldeep Kumar).

BJP workers and supporters have already started celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi foreseeing a comeback in the national capital government after a long wait.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.