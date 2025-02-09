The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday scripted history after staging a massive win in Delhi. The saffron party defeated Aam Aadmi Pary and won 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

AAP, once an undefeated party in Delhi, was reduced to 22 seats. At the same time, the Congress remained consistent with its dismal performance. The grand old party failed to open its account for the third consecutive time. BJP leader Parvesh Verma emerged as the giant killer after defeating AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Whereas, Atishi and Gopal Rai were the only survivors of the BJP's saffron wave in Delhi. As the BJP is set to form its government in Delhi after twenty seven years, here is a recap of Delhi Election Results 2025.

Delhi Election Results 2025 -Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satendra Jain were among the AAP bigshots who failed miserably against their BJP contenders in the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025.

-BJP's Parvesh Verma was the major highlight of the Delhi Electios as he defeated Arvind Kejriwal by more than 4000 vote margin in New Delhi.

-Outgoin Delhi chief minister Atishi managed to retain her seat Kalkaji against BJP Ramesh Bidhuri in a neck-and-neck battle. Atishi was trailing against Bidhuri during multiple rounds of vote counting, but managed to secure victory.

-While the Delhi Elections saw a massive power shift with BJP's entry and AAP's exit, Congress scored a hat-trick of ducks in a row. The party failed to win any seat in 2015 and in 2020. Maintaining its consistent performance, Congress failed to win any seat in 2025 as well.

-Congress received more votes than the wining margin in 14 constituencies where BJP emerged victorious defeating AAP candidates, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal lost the seat by 4,089 votes at the constituency, where Sandeep Dikshit, son of another former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, finished a distant third with 4,568 votes, higher than the victory margin.

-Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash by 3,188 votes with Congress' candidate Garvit Singhvi getting 6,711 votes.