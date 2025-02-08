Delhi Election Results 2025: The counting of votes for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections will begin today at 8 am. The polling for the 70 member assembly was held on February 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE The Election Commission is set to announce the highly anticipated results for the 70-member Delhi assembly, with authorities ramping up security measures. The verdict of the masses will determine the leadership for the next five years in the national capital and who will replace AAP's Chief Minister Atishi. As everyone awaits the critical moment, it's time to find out when and where to check Delhi Election Results 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE When and where to check Delhi Election Results 2025? The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and is expected to conclude by 6:00 pm. The early trends will emerge half-an-hour or an hour after the counting begins, however, the seat-wise winners will be declared throughout the day as the counting progresses.

Where to watch Delhi Election Results 2025? For live updates and analysis on Delhi Election Results, sevelra platforms including Television channels, YouTube news channels will provide details. The results can also be check on election results websites: results.eci.gov.in

In addition to this, the LIVE Updates on Delhi Election Results 2025 will be available on Mint. Check all live updates at Mint here.

Voter turnout in Delhi A voter turnout of about 60 per cent was recorded in Delhi Assembly election which took place in a single phase on February 5.

What did exit polls predict? Most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi, including P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies. Meanwhile, Matrize projected a hung assembly in Delhi.

Mind Blink and Wee Preside were the only exit polls that predicted landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Key candidates to watch out for Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.