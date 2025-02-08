Delhi Election Results: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday accepted his defeat from the Jangpura Assembly seat and congratulated the winning candidate.

Sisodia also hoped that the BJP would work for the people.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," said Sisodia, conceding defeat.

In another major shock for AAP, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal faces a possible defeat in the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

In Kalkaji, Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is leading BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,231 votes, the EC data showed.

The BJP is poised to stage a thumping comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping away the Aam Aadmi Party from the national capital in another big win that further expands its saffron footprint across the country.

As vote counting continues for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections held on February 5, trends and results on the Election Commission website show the BJP ahead in 47 seats and the AAP in 23.

PM Modi to address As the BJP continues to dominate in the Delhi election results, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi will visit the BJP headquarters on Saturday evening to meet with party workers