The BJP is poised to form the Delhi government after 27 years as counting of votes remained underway on Saturday. Data from the election Commission showed the party leading on 46 seats at noon while the AAP was likely to secure 24 constituencies. The saffron party had last held the national capital in 1998 with Sushma Swaraj as Chief Minister.

The former Foreign Minister of India served as the Delhi CM for a short tenure of 52 days — the first woman to hold the post. Delhi saw three consecutive CMs from the saffron party between 1993 and 1998 amid infighting, soaring onion prices and public backlash. Swaraj took over the reigns in October 1998 as the BJP made a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation before elections took place in Delhi.

Who is Sushma Swaraj? The late leader — once dubbed the ‘best-loved politician’ of India by foreign publications — began her political career as the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana at the age of 25 in 1977. She was elected to the Parliament seven times and served thrice as an MLA. She became the first woman (after Indira Gandhi) to hold the Ministry of External Affairs.

Swaraj opted out of the second Narendra Modi government as she was recovering from a kidney transplant in 2019. The illustrious politician passed away in August that year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Chief Minister of Delhi Swaraj served as the CM for 52 days in 1998 — between October 12 and December 3. Her Cabinet also included Harsh Vardhan, Jagdish Mukhi, Purnima Sethi, Devender Singh Shokeen, Harsharan Singh Balli and Surendra Pal Ratawal.

What happened in 1998? Onion crisis and… Unseasonal rains impacted onion production in early 1998 — causing prices to rise sharply and prompting a brief export ban. The rabi crop was also affected by a headwave in the subsequent months — with prices climbing higher. Prices eventually rose from around ₹9-12 per kg in December 1997 to around ₹28 per kg by August 1998.

The Central government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee however refused to intervene until unseasonal rains also delayed the kharif harvest and prompted plans for import as prices continued to increase. The Central government eventually allowed imports under an Open General License as onion prices breached the ₹50 mark. Meanwhile international prices had continued to rise in anticipation of increased demand from India.

