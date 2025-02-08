BJP’s last CM in Delhi — A look back at Sushma Swaraj’s 52-day reign

The BJP is set to form the Delhi government for the first time in 27 years, leading in 46 seats while the AAP is expected to secure 24. Sushma Swaraj was the last BJP Chief Minister in 1998, serving a brief term of 52 days.

The BJP is poised to form the Delhi government after 27 years as counting of votes remained underway on Saturday. Data from the election Commission showed the party leading on 46 seats at noon while the AAP was likely to secure 24 constituencies. The saffron party had last held the national capital in 1998 with Sushma Swaraj as Chief Minister.

The former Foreign Minister of India served as the Delhi CM for a short tenure of 52 days — the first woman to hold the post. Delhi saw three consecutive CMs from the saffron party between 1993 and 1998 amid infighting, soaring onion prices and public backlash. Swaraj took over the reigns in October 1998 as the BJP made a last-ditch attempt to salvage the situation before elections took place in Delhi.

Who is Sushma Swaraj? The late leader — once dubbed the 'best-loved politician' of India by foreign publications — began her political career as the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana at the age of 25 in 1977. She was elected to the Parliament seven times and served thrice as an MLA. She became the first woman (after Indira Gandhi) to hold the Ministry of External Affairs.

Swaraj opted out of the second Narendra Modi government as she was recovering from a kidney transplant in 2019. The illustrious politician passed away in August that year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Chief Minister of Delhi Swaraj served as the CM for 52 days in 1998 — between October 12 and December 3. Her Cabinet also included Harsh Vardhan, Jagdish Mukhi, Purnima Sethi, Devender Singh Shokeen, Harsharan Singh Balli and Surendra Pal Ratawal.

What happened in 1998? Onion crisis and… Unseasonal rains impacted onion production in early 1998 — causing prices to rise sharply and prompting a brief export ban. The rabi crop was also affected by a headwave in the subsequent months — with prices climbing higher. Prices eventually rose from around ₹9-12 per kg in December 1997 to around ₹28 per kg by August 1998.