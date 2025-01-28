Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Tuesday accused former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal of falsely accusing the Haryana government of mixing poison in the Yamuna river.

Shah also dared Arvind Kejriwal to make public the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report he cited to level the charge.

Also Read | Delhi court allows CM Atishi’s appeal against summons in defamation case

The BJP leader made the comments during a public meeting at the Kalakaji Assembly constituency. He also dared Kejriwal to tell the people of Delhi the name of the poison that he claimed was mixed in the Yamuna.

“Kejriwal ji, winning and losing are part of the election process. Making an innocent face, you accused the Haryana government of mixing poison (in the Yamuna) and tried to scare the people of Delhi. Politics cannot get dirtier than this,” Amit Shah charged.

On Monday, AAP accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of “intentionally” draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it was trying to kill people by mixing “poison” in the river.

Meanwhile, DJB CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday refuted Kejriwal's allegations in a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, calling the claim “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading”.

Further, Shah alleged that AAP leaders were liars and no one could match Kejriwal when it came to breaking promises.

“February 5 is a very big opportunity for the people of Delhi to get rid of this 'AAPda'. Vote for the BJP… make Ramesh Bidhuri win (from the Kalkaji seat). Kalkaji will be made No. 1 in Delhi,” he said.

BJP urges EC to bar Kejriwal from campaigning Meanwhile, BJP has urged the Election Commission to bar Kejriwal from campaigning after his “false allegation”.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupender Yadav, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, met all three members of the EC and requested they ask the AAP leader to retract his charge and apologise for creating “panic” among people. They also demanded legal action against him.