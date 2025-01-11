Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Delhi Elections 2025: BJP announces second list of 29 candidates; Kapil Mishra fielded from Karawal Nagar | Check names

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP announces second list of 29 candidates; Kapil Mishra fielded from Karawal Nagar | Check names

Livemint

  • Delhi Elections 2025: BJP announces second list of 29 candidates; Kapil Mishra fielded from Karawal Nagar

Delhi elections 2025: BJP announced second list of 29 candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announces the second list of 29 candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar.

BJP also fielded Priyanka Gautam, who recently joined BJP from AAP, from Kondli assembly seat.

On January 4, the BJP announced its first list of 29 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

It has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has named another former MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.
The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17.

The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

