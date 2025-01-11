Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announces the second list of 29 candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar.

BJP also fielded Priyanka Gautam, who recently joined BJP from AAP, from Kondli assembly seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 4, the BJP announced its first list of 29 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

It has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has named another former MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17.