Delhi Elections 2025: The BJP has so far named 68 candidates for the upcoming elections. The party is likely to give the remaining two seats to its allies.

The BJP named nine more candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday. Shikha Rai has been named as the BJP candidate against Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwad in Greater Kailash. Meanwhile Anil Vashishth will go up against senior AAP leader Gopal Rai in the Babarpur constituency.

Both the Congress and the ruling AAP have already announced its candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi. Meanwhile the BJP has so far named candidates for 68 out of 70 seats in the national capital. It is likely to give the remaining two seats to its allies.

Elections for the 70 seat Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 5 — with the results being announced on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Who are the candidates named in the fourth list? Ravinder Kumar (Indraj) - Bawana (SC)

Poonam Sharma - Wazirpur

Bhuvan Tanwar - Delhi Cantonment

Chandan Kumar Choudhary - Sangam Vihar

Shikha Rai - Greater Kailash

Ravikant Ujjain - Trilokpuri (SC)

Sanjay Goyal - Shahdara

Anil Vashishth - Babarpur

Praveen Nimesh - Gokalpur (SC)

The announcement came even as the Congress announced its final list of candidates on Thursday — naming Lokendra Chaudhary from Timarpur while Suresh Wati Chauhan contested from Rohtas Nagar.

The party has fielded Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi. Meanwhile former ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit will contest the New Delhi seat against former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The national capital will face a three-pronged contest in the upcoming polls as the AAP eyes a third term in power. Meanwhile the Congress which was in power for 15 consecutive years has suffered setbacks in the last polls — failing to win any seat.

(With inputs from agencies)