Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reiterated claims about a ‘voter scam’ on Wednesday — writing a fresh letter to the Chief Election Commissioner. The senior AAP leader has repeatedly flagged the removal and subsequent addition of thousands of voters in New Delhi constituency. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal — who is contesting the seat against BJP leader Parvesh Verma — also levelled similar allegations on Wednesday afternoon.

“With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority...Once again, I would like to ask you to please give an appointment as soon as possible to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Delhi Assembly,” she wrote.