Delhi Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi from Kalkaji seat.
"The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest forthcoming general election to Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51- Kalkaji constituency," said Congress in a release.
