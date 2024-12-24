Delhi Elections 2025: The Congress, on Tuesday released the second list of candidates who would be contesting in the elections.
The party has fielded Dharampal Chandela from Rajouri Garden constituency, and Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantonment. The party's second list comes some days after it had released its first list on December 21.
The Congress has fielded a total of 26 candidates so far for the upcoming Delhi Elections, which are likely to be held in February 2025. Although the current Delhi assembly's term is set to expire on February 23, 2025, the Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.
In its first list, the party had nominated Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav from Badli, former minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, and Chaudhary Anil Kumar from Patparganj.
Earlier this week, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of candidates. AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been nominated to contest from the New Delhi seat, facing off against Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
The BJP is yet to declare its list of candidates. According to reports, the BJP is planning a revamp of its state unit. Several leaders holding organisational roles are expected to be fielded in the upcoming polls.
In 2020, Delhi held its Assembly elections on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared on February 11. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight. Having been out of power in Delhi since 1998, the BJP is making concerted efforts to oust the AAP from the capital.
