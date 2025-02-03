A public holiday has been declared in Delhi and Haryana on Wednesday, February 5, in the wake of voting in the Delhi Elections 2025. Delhi will vote on February 5 to choose its next chief Minister. The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday. The Delhi Election results will be declared on February 8.
