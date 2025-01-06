The Election Commission announced that it had finalised the electoral roll with 1.55 crore eligible voters on Monday, reporting a notable increase in new registrations over the past three weeks.

Delhi has seen a slight increase in voters, the Election Commission of India revealed on Monday as it released its final electoral roll for the national capital. Around 1.55 crore people will be eligible to cast their ballots during the upcoming Assembly elections. The poll body's data also noted that more than 2.77 lakh voters are more than 80 years old in the national capital city.

The Election Commission of India said it had received an “unprecedented number of new enrollment forms" in the past three weeks—more than 5.1 lakh applications submitted since December 16. Efforts are underway to scrutinise the voter registration applications to ensure they are genuine.

"This trend of unprecedented increase of Form-6, and that too after 20 days of the last date of receiving claims and objections as scheduled in SSR-2025 (28.11.2024), is unexpected and needs greater scrutiny," the statement said.

Meanwhile, sources told PTI that the sudden rush was due to the Mahila Samman Yojana announced by AAP. The ruling party recently promised to provide monthly assistance of ₹2,100 to registered women voters in Delhi.

According to the final electoral roll published by the poll body on Monday, there are 1,55,24,858 voters in Delhi. This includes 83,49,645 male electors, 71,73,952 women, and 1,261 third-gender voters. As per the final roll, there are 24,44,320 senior citizen voters in Delhi, with 2,77221 people above the age of 80.

The AAP—which won 62 out of the 70 seats in the previous assembly elections—is now eyeing a third term at the helm. It faces a strong challenge from the BJP, which won eight seats in the 2020 polls. Meanwhile, the Congress has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win a single seat after holding Delhi for 15 successive years.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the election dates for the Delhi Assembly.