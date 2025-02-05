Delhi elections 2025 voting time: The stage is set for voting in the Delhi Assembly elections today, i.e. February 5. The contest is a three-way race, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress all vying for victory.

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE When will voting begin in the national capital today? Voting in the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will begin at 7 AM today and continue until 6 PM, allowing voters to choose their representatives for the 8th Assembly.

Numbers of voters in Delhi According to Election Commission of India, Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters, consisting of 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women and 1,267 third-gender voters. As many as 13,766 polling stations will determine the fate of Delhi as voters will turn to cast their vote.

Paid holiday in Delhi today A paid holiday has been declared for employees in both government and private sectors in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also announced a paid holiday due to the elections in the national capital.

Delhi's 3-way battle: AAP vs BJP vs Congress Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is fighting to retain power for the third consecutive time, while the BJP has not been in power for 27 years in the national capital. The Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 years, is contesting to reclaim its lost control over Delhi assembly. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi.

Delhi election 2025: Key candidates to know Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray once again from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. From Jangpura seat, AAP's Manish Sisodia is competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is in the fray from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.

What happened in last Delhi elections? The last two elections conducted in 2020 and 2015 were won by AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal. Prior to 2015, the the Congress was in power for 15 years. The last BJP chief minister of Delhi was in 1998.

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Date & Time The Delhi Election 2025 Exit Poll results will be declared after 6:30 pm on on February 5. The results of Delhi Elections will be announced on February 8