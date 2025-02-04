Delhi Elections 2025 voting is scheduled for February 5, with results announced on February 8. The campaign concluded on February 3, and a 48-hour silence period is observed. Approximately 1.56 crore voters will participate.

Delhi Election 2025: The voting for 70-seat assembly seats in the national capital will take place on February 5, 2025, and the results for the same will be declared on February 8, 2025.

When will the voting begin? The voting for the Delhi Election 2025 will begin from 7 am onwards, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 across various polling booths in the National Capital.

The campaign led by top leaders across the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the elections ended on Monday, February 3, 2025.

A 48-hour mandatory silence period is observed before the commencement of the voting process.

On January 7, the Election Commission of India declared the polling schedule for Delhi Election 2025, including the result day scheduled on Saturday, February 8.

Additionally, the Election Commission has issued a notification prohibiting the publication of exit polls between 7.00 am and 6.30 pm on Wednesday, February 5, when votes will be cast for the Delhi Elections 2025 and two bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Delhi Elections 2025, the by-elections to the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) from Tamil Nadu will be conducted on Wednesday, February 5.

About Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters, including 83.76 lakh male voters, 72.36 lakh female voters, and 1,267 third-gender voters.

There are nearly 733 polling stations for persons with disabilities. Around 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed. Nearly 21,584 ballot units, 20,692 control units, and 18,943 VVPATs have been prepared, including provisions for dummy and Braille ballot papers, as Mint reported earlier.

The main contenders for Delhi elections 2025 are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.