The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have upped their ante in the run-up to the Delhi Election 2025. All three parties have announced schemes to woo voters in poll-bound Delhi. They have made tens of promises to fulfil the needs of the poor, the middle class, women, youth, priests and other sections of society if they form government in Delhi after winning the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

But, in this battle of cash and freebies, who is offering more - Is is AAP, the BJP or the Congress? Here, Mint lists out key promises and schemes announced by the three parties and details of money and freebies they have promised so far.

Check out here who may offer the best bet this Delhi election (the story will be updated if any of the party makes fresh announcements in future)

In terms of MONEY:

Category AAP BJP Congress Women ₹ 2100 (Mahila Samman Yojana criteria: Aged 18 and above; residents of Delhi; listed on the voter roll; must not be working in government jobs, serving as MPs, MLAs, councillors, or receiving pensions) 1. ₹ 2500 for those below poverty line

2. ₹ 21,000 for pregnant women (Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme) ₹ 2500 (Pyari Didi Yojna) Youth/Students Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship: Full financial assistance to children from the Dalit community for pursuing higher education abroad (covers all expenses, including tuition, travel, accommodation, and study-related costs.) 1. ₹ 15,000 for up to two attempts for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS (Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme)

2. Stipends of ₹ 1,000 every month for students from SC community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres ₹ 8,500 (Yuva Udan Yojna) and apprenticeship of a year Priests ₹ 18,000 Nil Nil Elderly (65 years and over) Treatment for senior citizens in government and private hospitals (Sanjeevani Yojana) 1. Pension of ₹ ₹ 2,500 (aged aged 60-70)

2. Pension of ₹ 3,000 for those above 70 years of age. Other promises: 1. ₹ 1 lakh for marriage of an auto driver’s daughter.

2. ₹ 2,500 twice a year (on Holi and Diwali) for auto driver's new uniforms

3. ₹ 10 lakh life insurance and ₹ 5 lakh accidental insurance for every auto driver. 1. ₹ 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali

2. Meals at ₹ 5 at Atal canteens across slum clusters

3. 10 lakh life insurance and ₹ 5 lakh accident insurance for auto-taxi drivers

4. Scholarship for children of auto-taxi drivers ₹ 500/gas cylinder

In terms of FREEBIES Here's a list of free services the AAP, BJP and Congress are offering if they win Delhi Elections.