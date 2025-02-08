Delhi Elections Result 2025: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who claimed of returning to power in Delhi, saw his dream shattering when the Bharatiya Janata Party gained lead in more than 40 seats in the first-half of the day. In his New Delhi constituency, Arvind Kejriwal is facing tough competition from BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

The BJP leader was leading against the former Delhi chief minister by 1170 votes, as per the Election Commission of India data by the end of ninth round of voting. Parvesh leader has served two terms as the member of parliament for West Delhi. Here are all the details about the BJP leader.

Who is Parvesh Verma? Pravesh Verma is a prominent Jat leader and two time member of parliament. He comes from a family of politicians. His father Sahib Singh Verma was a fomer BJP leader and Delhi chief minister. His uncle Azad Singh served as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor and contested from Mundka constituency on a BJP ticket in 2013 polls.

Parvesh Verma was born in 1977 and completed his schooling from Delhi Public School in RK Puram and pursued graduation from Kirori Mal College.

Parvesh Verma net worth While filing his nomination, Parvesh Verma declared a personal net worth of about ₹89 crore. His spouse Swati Singh has a net worth of ₹24.4 crore. The couple has disclosed a net worth of ₹113 crore, reported Mint earlier.

Verma disclosed of owning ₹2.2 lakh cash in hand, his wife Swati has ₹50,000 in hand. Parvesh Verma's investment in equity and stock market included shares and bonds worth ₹52.75 crore. His insurance investment is worth ₹17 lakh and his wife has an insurance investment of ₹5.5 lakh.