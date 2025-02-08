Kalkaji is currently seeing a high-stakes contest with AAP's prominent candidate Atishi Marlena, BJP's powerful leader Ramesh Bidhuri, and senior Congress figure Alka Lamba all in the race.
AAP's Atishi leads against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 47,267 votes, according to ECI.
In the 2025 Delhi election results, Atishi received 3,098 votes in the first round, 4,376 votes in the second round. By the 12th round, her total reached 52,058 votes, maintaining a lead over BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
Atishi Marlena, a senior leader of AAP, won the Kalkaji seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 55,897 votes. She triumphed over Bharatiya Janata Party's Dharmveer, who received 44,504 votes, while Congress candidate Shivani Chopra garnered 4,965 votes.
The BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht was leading by 33,164 votes in Mustafabad -- where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded northeast Delhi riots-accused Tahir Hussain.
In Okhla, AAP's Amantullah Khan was leading by 15,178 votes.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing by 3,646 votes in Greater Kailash while Gopal Rai, his colleague in the Delhi Cabinet, was leading by 27,148 votes in Babarpur.
The BJP's Kapil Mishra was leading in the Karawal Nagar seat by over 46,000 votes.
In Ballimaran, AAP's Imran Hussain was leading by 29,823 votes.
Saffron party candidates Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari) and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) were also leading.
AAP's Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were ahead of their rivals in their respective seats.
With the trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.
“The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome,” he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, PTI reported.
BJP supporters celebrated outside its Delhi headquarters, waving party flags and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'. Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.
