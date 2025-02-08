The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Elections 2025, making a strong comeback after 27 years.

The Election Commission trends at 4 pm on Saturday, February 8, showed the BJP leading on 48 of the total 70 assembly seats and the AAP sailing ahead on 22 seats. In the 2020 Delhi elections, the AAP had won 62 seats, the BJP had bagged eight seats and the Congress zero.

Building its campaign on allegations of corruption against the AAP and banking on "freebies", the BJP's 2025 win minimally reminds of the rise of the "muffler man" in 2013.

Here are five reasons how the BJP's big win in the 2025 Delhi Election is similar to Arvind Kejriwal's 2013 capital sweep:

1. 'Capital' gain In 2013, debutant Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP significantly changed power dynamics in Delhi. It ended the Congress' 15-year rule in the national capital, ousting Sheila Dikshit's government, which had been in power since 1998.

The AAP emerged to power in 2013 by winning 28 of the 70 seats (29.6% vote share), reducing the Congress to only eight seats (24.6% vote share). The BJP had then bagged 31 seats (34% vote share).

Unlike the BJP in 2025, no party had crossed the halfway mark in the 2013 polls. However, the AAP formed a government in the national capital, with the Congress as an ally. In the following Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP secured a major chunk of seats, 67 and 62, respectively.

In 2025, the extent of the BJP's sweeping win seemed like that of the AAP's in 2013. The BJP is poised to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, securing more than 45 seats (45.89% vote share) in the Delhi Assembly. The AAP's vote share will decline to 43.5% from 53.5% in 2020.

The BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi Election 2025 will end Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year rule in the national capital.

2. New CM face Arvind Kejriwal was the new face in Indian politics in the state elections of 2013. AAP was formed in 2012, just over a year before the assembly election. Its national convenor (not the president), Arvind Kejriwal, gained popularity as the "muffler man" owing to his sartorial choices.

Kejriwal became Delhi Chief Minister for the first time after winning the 2013 Delhi Elections.

In 2025, the BJP is likely to bring in a new CM face in Delhi. In line with the surprise element as seen in past state elections, the BJP may introduce an unexpected, new leader as the chief minister of Delhi this time, too.

3. Historic wins In 2013, it was the first time a new party, AAP, took the reins in Delhi. Meanwhile, in 2025, the BJP made a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 long years. Since 1983, the BJP maintained its seat share between 19 and 49 seats. It was in 1993 that the BJP formed a government in the national capital for the first time after winning a whopping 49 seats in the 70-member assembly.

4. Corruption Arvind Kejriwal, a first-timer, had fought the Delhi Elections 2013 by focusing on corruption and anti-incumbency plaguing the Congress government in Delhi. Kejriwal, a social worker-turned-politician, worked for the anti-graft movement led by activist Anna Hazare. His ideals resonated with "aam aadmi (common people)".

Twelve years later, the BJP won the 2025 Delhi election, pinning the blame on the AAP and its leaders for corruption. The party went all guns blazing at the AAP, taking potshots over "AAP-da", "Sheesh mahal", and "jacuzzi" controversies -- not to leave the Delhi excise policy "scam" that sent Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia behind bars.

5. Welfare schemes and promises In 2013, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled a please-all manifesto with a promise to slash the electricity bills of households in the national capital by half. The AAP, which offered itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP, had promised to bring a Jan Lokpal Bill within 15 days of coming to power to establish an independent anti-corruption ombudsman.

Over the years, AAP promised free electricity (upto 200 units), free water, pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel and honorariums for women during elections.

Drawing a parallel with the BJP's strategy in the 2025 election, it could be analysed that while the BJP offered itself as an alternative, the AAP and Congress (both of which had been in power in Delhi for a long time), also offered freebies like ₹2500 for women and health insurance to the elderly. The BJP also said it will continue all AAP-led Delhi government welfare schemes, including free electricity and free bus rides.

