Delhi Election Results Winners & Losers LIVE: As Delhi's political fate hangs in the balance, the question on everyone's mind is: AAP vs BJP vs Congress – Who won which seat?

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections, held on February 5, 2025, are set to be revealed today, February 8, determining whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a comeback after 27 years, or the Congress party revives its presence.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 7 am, with early trends expected to provide an initial sense of the election's direction.

The Delhi election saw a three-way contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress, with 699 candidates vying for seats across 70 assembly constituencies.

Exit polls for Delhi Election have largely predicted a BJP victory, but AAP has historically defied such predictions. In the past, AAP has exceeded exit poll estimations, securing more seats than anticipated in both the 2020 and 2015 elections.

In this Delhi election 2025, over 1.5 crore Delhi voters participated, with the final voter turnout recorded at 60.42 percent.

High-profile contests to watch include Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) against Parvesh Singh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) in the New Delhi constituency, and CM Atishi (AAP) against Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) and Alka Lamba (Congress) in the Kalkaji constituency.

Delhi Election: Who Won Which Seat?