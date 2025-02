Delhi Election Results Winners & Losers LIVE: As Delhi's political fate hangs in the balance, the question on everyone's mind is: AAP vs BJP vs Congress – Who won which seat? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections, held on February 5, 2025, are set to be revealed today, February 8, determining whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a comeback after 27 years, or the Congress party revives its presence.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 7 am, with early trends expected to provide an initial sense of the election's direction.

The Delhi election saw a three-way contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress, with 699 candidates vying for seats across 70 assembly constituencies.

Exit polls for Delhi Election have largely predicted a BJP victory, but AAP has historically defied such predictions. In the past, AAP has exceeded exit poll estimations, securing more seats than anticipated in both the 2020 and 2015 elections.

In this Delhi election 2025, over 1.5 crore Delhi voters participated, with the final voter turnout recorded at 60.42 percent.

High-profile contests to watch include Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) against Parvesh Singh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) in the New Delhi constituency, and CM Atishi (AAP) against Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) and Alka Lamba (Congress) in the Kalkaji constituency.

Delhi Election: Who Won Which Seat?

District Constituency AAP NDA INC LEADING TRAILING North Delhi 1 Narela Sharad Chauhan Raj Karan Khatri (BJP) Aruna Kumari Central Delhi 2 Burari Sanjeev Jha Shailendra Kumar JD(U) Mangesh Tyagi 3 Timarpur Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo) Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP) Lokendra Chaudhary North Delhi 4 Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP) Shivank Singhal 5 Badli Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary (BJP) Devender Yadav North West Delhi 6 Rithala Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana (BJP) Sushant Mishra North Delhi 7 Bawana (SC) Jai Bhagwan Ravinder Kumar(Indraj) (BJP) Surender Kumar North West Delhi 8 Mundka Jasbir Karala Gajendra Daral (BJP) Dharam Pal Lakda 9 Kirari Anil Jha Vats Bajrang Shukla (BJP) Rajesh Gupta 10 Sultanpur Majra (SC) Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma (BJP) Jai Kishan West Delhi 11 Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen (BJP) Rohit Chaudhary North West Delhi 12 Mangolpuri (SC) Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan (BJP) Hanuman Chauhan North Delhi 13 Rohini Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta (BJP) Sumesh Gupta North West Delhi 14 Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta (BJP) Praveen Jain North Delhi 15 Shakur Basti Satyendra Kumar Jain Karnail Singh (BJP) Satish Luthra North West Delhi 16 Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) Satendra Sharma North Delhi 17 Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Poonam Sharma (BJP) Ragini Nayak 18 Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Ashok Goel (BJP) Kunwar Karan Singh Central Delhi 19 Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Manoj Kumar Jindal (BJP) Anil Bhardwaj 20 Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney Satish Jain (BJP) Mudit Agarwal 21 Matia Mahal Aaley Mohammad Iqbal Deepti Indora (BJP) Asim Ahmed Khan 22 Ballimaran Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri (BJP) Haroon Yusuf 23 Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi Dushyant Kumar Gautam (BJP) Rahul Dhanak New Delhi 24 Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan Raaj Kumar Anand (BJP) Krishna Tirath West Delhi 25 Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Harish Khurana (BJP) Rajender Namdhari 26 Madipur (SC) Rakhi Birla Urmila Kailash Gangwal (BJP) Jai Prakash Panwar 27 Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) Dharmpal Chandila 28 Hari Nagar Surinder Setia Shyam Sharma (BJP) Prem Sharma 29 Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Shweta Saini (BJP) PS Bawa 30 Janakpuri Pravin Kumar Ashish Sood (BJP) Harbani Kaur South West Delhi 31 Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP) Jitender Solanki 32 Uttam Nagar Pooja Naresh Balyan Pawan Sharma (BJP) Mukesh Sharma 33 Dwarka Vinay Mishra Parduymn Rajput (BJP) Adarsh Shastri 34 Matiala Sumesh Shokeen Sandeep Sehrawat (BJP) Raghuvinder Shokeen 35 Najafgarh Tarun Yadav Neelam Pahalwan (BJP) Sushma Yadav 36 Bijwasan Surender Bharadwaj Kailash Gahlot (BJP) Devinder Sehrawat 37 Palam Joginder Solanki Kuldeep Solanki (BJP) Mange Ram New Delhi 38 Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Bhuvan Tanwar (BJP) Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu 39 Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak Umang Bajaj (BJP) Vineet Yadav 40 New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma (BJP) Sandeep Dikshit South East Delhi 41 Jangpura Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) Farhad Suri 42 Kasturba Nagar Ramesh Pehelwan Neeraj Basoya (BJP) Abhishek Dutt South Delhi 43 Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay (BJP) Jitendra Kumar Kochar New Delhi 44 R. K. Puram Pramila Tokas Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP) Vishesh Tokas South Delhi 45 Mehrauli Mahender Chaudhary Gajender Yadav (BJP) Pushpa Singh 46 Chhatarpur Brahm Singh Tanwar Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP) Rajinder Tanwar 47 Deoli (SC) Prem Kumar Chauhan Deepak Tanwar LJP(RV) Rajesh Chauhan 48 Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Ajay Dutt Khushiram Chunar (BJP) Jay Prakash South East Delhi 49 Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Chandan Kumar Chaudhary (BJP) Harsh Chaudhary New Delhi 50 Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj Shikha Rai (BJP) Gravit Singhvi South East Delhi 51 Kalkaji Atishi Marlena Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) Alka Lamba 52 Tughlakabad Sahi Ram Rohtas Bidhuri (BJP) Virender Bidhuri 53 Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma (BJP) Arjun Bhadana 54 Okhla Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhary (BJP) Ariba Khan East Delhi 55 Trilokpuri (SC) Anjana Parcha Ravikant Ujjain (BJP) Amardeep 56 Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar Priyanka Gautam (BJP) Akshay Kumar 57 Patparganj Avadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) Anil Chaudhary 58 Laxmi Nagar B.B. Tyagi Abhay Verma (BJP) Sumit Sharma Shahdara 59 Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla Om Prakash Sharma (BJP) Rajiv Chaudhary East Delhi 60 Krishna Nagar Vikas Bagga Dr. Anil Goyal (BJP) Gurcharan Singh Raju 61 Gandhi Nagar Naveen Chaudhary Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP) Kamal Arora Shahdara 62 Shahdara Jitender Singh Shunty Sanjay Goyal (BJP) Jagat Singh 63 Seemapuri (SC) Veer Singh Dhingan Rinku Kumari (BJP) Rajesh Lilothia 64 Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh Jitender Mahajan (BJP) Suresh Wali Chauhan North East Delhi 65 Seelampur Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad Anil Gaur (BJP) Abdul Rehman 66 Ghonda Gaurav Sharma Ajay Mahawar (BJP) Bheesham Sharma Shahdara 67 Babarpur Gopal Rai Anil Vashishtha (BJP) Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan North East Delhi 68 Gokalpur (SC) Surendra Kumar Praveen Nimesh (BJP) Ishwar Bagri 69 Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) Ali Mahndi 70 Karawal Nagar Manoj Tyagi Kapil Mishra (BJP) P. K. Mishra