Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections will begin on Wednesday, February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8. Delhi will vote to choose its leader on all 70 assembly seats in the national capital.
In the 2025 elections, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power for third consecutive time, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress try to oust the ruling party.
Delhi Elections Vote 2025 Timings:
People in Delhi can vote between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday. The voting will take place across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. As many as 1,55,37,634 voters will choose among 699 candidates. Tap here for details
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: How to Check your Name on Voter list
One can go to the Election Commission's website (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) to check if they are enrolled in the voter list. Enter necessary details such as EPIC number, state and captcha to check. Read details here
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 Date & Time:
The Delhi Election exit poll results will be declared after 6:30 pm on Wednesday (February 5) -- the day of polling. Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, P-Marq and C-Voter are likely to release Delhi Election exit poll results. Tap here for details
What happened in last Delhi elections?
The last two elections conducted in 2020 and 2015 were won by AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, while the Congress was in power for 15 years before AAP's victory. However, the BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: How many voters are eligible to vote today?
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: Around 1.56 crore voters, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender will cast their ballot on February 5.
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: Will schools, liquor shops remain open on voting day?
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: A number of establishments and institutions will remain closed on Wednesday. The Delhi government has declared February 5 a public holiday to facilitate voting. All liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed to ensure law and order is maintained. Here's all you need to know if banks are also closed on February 5.
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: When will voting begin today?
Delhi Elections Voting LIVE: The voting for 70-seat assembly seats in the national capital will take place on February 5, 2025. Tap here to check time of timing of voting.