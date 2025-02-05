Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: AAP vs BJP vs Congress — who'll win? Voting to begin soon

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:00 AM IST

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Around 1.56 crore voters are set to exercise their electoral franchise in the Delhi Assembly election on February 5. Stay tunes to Mint's LIVE blog to get all the latest updates on Delhi Election 2025.