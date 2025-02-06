Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: With just a day left for Delhi Election results, exit polls have predicted a significant win for the BJP, hinting at a potential shift in power.

Delhi is most likely to see a change of government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power, predicted three exit polls on Thursday.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday too predicted an edge for the BJP over the ruling AAP.

The Delhi Assembly Election results will be declared on February 8.

What Exit Polls Predicted Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and CNX have predicted victory for the saffron party.

As per Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India, BJP is likely to get 45 to 55 seats with a 48% vote share. AAP may win 15 to 25 seats with a 42% vote share. Congress may win just one seat, while others may get three seats.

According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, BJP is likely to win 51 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win 19 seats. Others could get 3 seats.

CNX predicted landslide victory for BJP with 49 to 61 seats. AAP would win 10 to 19 seats. Whereas, Congress is likely to get just one seat.

"AAP's concentrated dominance in Muslim seats means that in those seats, it may win with huge margins. However, this will further decrease its vote share in the remaining seats, making BJP stronger there," said CNX in a statement.

However, exit polls projections may vary from the actual results.

The Election Commission will announce the official results after the counting of on February 8.

Matrize BJP led NDA may get 35-40 seats, while the AAP is projected to get 32 to 37 seats. The survey gave Congress 0-1 seats.

People's Pulse The NDA was likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get just 10-19 seats. The Congress, it claimed, will not be able to open its account.

People's Insight The NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat.

P-Marq The exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress.

The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.