All eyes are on the Delhi Election 2025 Exit polls which will be released by several pollsters after 6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 5. The Election Commission earlier imposed a ban on exit poll results till 6:30 PM on Wednesday — the day of voting in the national capital. Pollsters such as Axis My India, C-Voter and PMARQ are likely to share Delhi exit poll predictions only after 6:30 pm.

Before this, here's a look at what exit polls predicted in 2013, 2015 and 2020 Delhi Elections; and how accurate they were:

A political party needs to win 36 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi to form government in the national capital.

2013 Delhi Election An exit poll of polls shared by NDTV had shown an extraordinary debut for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, As per the report, the average of polls conducted by five agencies - showed Kejriwal winning 17 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, the same as the Congress, while the BJP landing 34 seats.

In actual/official results, the AAP won 28 seats, the Congress eight and the BJP bagged 31 of the 70 assembly seats. This ended the Congress' 15-year rule in Delhi. The AAP formed a government in alliance with Congress.

2015 Delhi Election Assembly elections were held in Delhi in 2015 after the President's rule was imposed in the national capital in 2014.

In 2015, most exit polls projected a clear majority for the AAP. However, they didn't successfully capture the extent of Arvind Kejriwal’s sweeping win.

The average of six major exit polls estimated that the AAP would secure around 45 seats, while the BJP was expected to win 24 seats and the Congress one seat, Business Today reported.

However, the actual results exceeded expectations – the AAP won a whopping 67 of the 70 assembly seats, leaving the BJP with three seats, while the Congress was completely wiped out.

2020 Delhi Election In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls predictions were said to be closer to reality. But the AAP’s final tally once again outperformed predictions.

At least six exit polls showed a clear win for the AAP. India Today - Axis my India poll showed a massive win for the party with a range of 59-68 seats for the AAP. Exit polls conducted by Times Now-Ipsos, ABP News – Cvoter, Jan-ki-Baat, Cicero also predicted that the party will win more than 45 seats.

But the actual results were – the AAP won 62 seats, the BJP secured only eight seats, despite being projected to win 15. The Congress, again, settled at zero seats.