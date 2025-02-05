The Delhi Assembly voting has concluded, showing a tight race between BJP and AAP. Exit polls indicate AAP may secure 32 to 37 seats, while BJP is projected to win 35 to 40 seats.

Voting for the 70 seat Delhi Assembly was held in a single phase on Wednesday — with exit polls indicating a BJP comeback. Data from various analyst groups suggest that AAP is likely to be relegated to the Opposition benches with an average of 28 seats.

Exit polls data released by Matrize suggests that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will get 32 to 37 seats while the BJP secured 35 to 40 constituencies in the Delhi Assembly. Meanwhile Congress is likely to open its account for the first time in more than a decade — but remains unlikely to get more than one seat in Delhi.

The exit poll predictions have prompted exultant reactions from the BJP camp as it appears poised to end a 27 year drought in the national capital. Meanwhile AAP leaders have insisted that the forecast did not paint an accurate picture.

A political party or alliance must win at least 36 seats to form the Delhi government. The Matrize data also broaches the slim possibility of a hung Assembly in case both the AAP and BJP combine secure an equal number of seats.

What do the other exit polls say? According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the ruling AAP is slated to secure 28 seats in Delhi. Meanwhile the Opposition BJP is expected to significantly improve its numbers — securing 41 constituencies. Most of the exit polls projected the Congress as winning zero to one seat.

People's Pulse exit polls — NDA likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get just 10-19 seats. The Congress will not be able to open its account.

People's Insight exit poll — NDA likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll — BJP and its allies likely to get 39-49 seats. It forecast 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress.

JVC exit poll — BJP and allies to get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats and the Congress 0-2.