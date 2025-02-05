Voting for the 70 seat Delhi Assembly was held in a single phase on Wednesday — with exit polls indicating a BJP comeback. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to retain power for a third consecutive term while the BJP and Congress hope to stage a comeback in the national capital.

Early trends however suggest that it might prove a difficult prospect for the ruling party. Data from various analyst groups suggest that AAP is likely to be relegated to the Opposition benches with an average of 28 seats.

How many seats does a party need to form the Delhi government?

A political party or alliance must win at least 36 seats to form the Delhi government.

What do the exit polls say? According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the ruling AAP is slated to secure 25 seats in Delhi. Meanwhile the Opposition BJP is expected to significantly improve its numbers — securing 44 constituencies. Most of the exit polls projected the Congress as winning zero to one seat.

Poll AAP BJP+ Congress Others Chanakya Strategies 25 to 28 39 to 44 2 to 3 0 JVC 22 to 31 39 to 45 0 to 2 0 DV Research 26 to 34 36 to 44 0 0 Matrize 32 to 37 35 to 40 0 to 1 0 People's Insight 25 to 29 40 to 44 0 to 2 0 People's Pulse 10 to 19 51 to 60 0 to 1 0 P-Marq 21 to 31 39 to 49 0 to 1 0 Poll Diary 18 to 25 42 to 50 0 to 2 0 WeePreside 46 to 52 18 to 23 0 to 1 0

The exit poll predictions have prompted exultant reactions from the BJP camp as it appears poised to end a 27 year drought in the national capital. Meanwhile AAP leaders have insisted that the forecast did not paint an accurate picture.

“Aapda is leaving and BJP is coming” “I want to congratulate the people of Delhi, people of Delhi have given so much love and blessings to BJP today...in Delhi. Áapda' is leaving and BJP is coming...if somebody does fake voting, they will be caught...we have been saying about this since day one, and it's good that they have been caught...people of Delhi want a corruption-free government and they want development,” said Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

“It is certain that Lotus will bloom on 8th February. We will give good governance, clean Yamuna and employment in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he is losing,” added Parvesh Verma — the BJP candidate from New Delhi.

“We will see results in favour of AAP…” “I don't think all the surveys are against us. If you look at it historically, AAP doesn't come to power in surveys, but forms government eventually... We are encouraged with the voting percentage, which is close to 67% of 2020,” said AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.

“This is our fourth election, and every time exit polls did not show AAP making the govt in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government,” added AAP leader Sushil Gupta.

‘All exit points agree on fate of Congress’ “All Exit Polls converge on one point — NOT more than TWO seats for the Congress in Delhi,” said Amit Malviya.