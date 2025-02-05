Hello User
Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Most exit polls give edge to BJP. AAP headed for Opposition?

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Most exit polls give edge to BJP. AAP headed for Opposition?

Akriti Anand

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Is Arvind Kejriwal's AAP headed for the Opposition benches in the Delhi assembly? While most exit polls predict a comeback for the BJP, the final and official results will be declared by the Election Commission on February 8, Saturday.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate from Jangpura constituency Tarvinder Singh Marwah during a public meeting for Delhi Assembly elections, at Jangpura, in New Delhi, on February 3.

Most of the exit polls gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Elections 2025. Will the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be ousted from power in the national capital? Is Arvind Kejriwal's AAP headed for the Opposition benches in Delhi? The final and official results will be declared by the Election Commission on February 8, Saturday.

What Delhi exit polls predicted

Most pollsters — Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, P-MarQ, People's Insight and Chanakya Strategies — predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi.

However, one exit poll, Matrize, predicted a hung assembly — not giving any party a majority.

Only two exit polls, Mind Blink and Wee Preside, predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

A political party needs to win 36 of the 70 Delhi assembly seats to form government in the national capital.

Delhi Exit Poll Results | IN NUMBERS

Exit pollsAAP (seats)BJP (seats)Congress (seats)
Matrize32-3735-40-
JVC Poll22-3139-450-2
Peoples Pulse10-1951-600
P-MarQ21-3139-490-1
People's insight25-2940-441
Chanakya Strategies25-2839-442-3
Wee Preside46-5218-230-1
Mind Blink44-4921-250-1
Poll Diary18-2542-500-2

BJP's 27-year-drought

The BJP last won the Delhi Assembly Elections in 1993. Five years later, in 1998, the Congress crawled back to power with Sheila Dixit as Delhi's chief minister. Sheila Dixit then ruled the national capital for 15 years, becoming the longest-serving woman chief minister of Delhi.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: What happened in past elections?

Here's a detailed tally of winners and vote share won by all the parties since the elections in 1951:

YEARAAP (seats and vote share)Congress (seats and vote share)BJP (seats and vote share)Total Assembly seats
1951-39/52%5/29% (Akhil Bharatiya Jana Sangh)48
1972-44/52.5%5/38.4% (Akhil Bharatiya Jana Sangh)56
1977 (After emergency)-10/39%-56
1983-34/47.5%19/43.1%56
1993-14/34.48%49/42.8%70
1998-52/47.76%15/35.8%70
2003-47/ 48.13%20/ 35.22%70
2008-43/40.31%23/ 36.84%70
201328/29.64%8/24.67%31/34.12%70
201567/ 54.59%0/ 9.7%3/ 32.78%70
202062/53.57%0/4.63%8/40.57%70
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a senior content producer for LiveMint with over five years of experience. She covers national and international politics, often delving into explainers that bridge complex topics for a broad audience. She is also passionate about writing and reading about science and discoveries. She tweets at @AkritiAnand7. You can reach out to her at akriti.anand@htdigital.in
