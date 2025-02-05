Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Is Arvind Kejriwal's AAP headed for the Opposition benches in the Delhi assembly? While most exit polls predict a comeback for the BJP, the final and official results will be declared by the Election Commission on February 8, Saturday.

Most of the exit polls gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Elections 2025. Will the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be ousted from power in the national capital? Is Arvind Kejriwal's AAP headed for the Opposition benches in Delhi? The final and official results will be declared by the Election Commission on February 8, Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Delhi exit polls predicted Most pollsters — Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, P-MarQ, People's Insight and Chanakya Strategies — predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi.

However, one exit poll, Matrize, predicted a hung assembly — not giving any party a majority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only two exit polls, Mind Blink and Wee Preside, predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

A political party needs to win 36 of the 70 Delhi assembly seats to form government in the national capital.

Delhi Exit Poll Results | IN NUMBERS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exit polls AAP (seats) BJP (seats) Congress (seats) Matrize 32-37 35-40 - JVC Poll 22-31 39-45 0-2 Peoples Pulse 10-19 51-60 0 P-MarQ 21-31 39-49 0-1 People's insight 25-29 40-44 1 Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 Mind Blink 44-49 21-25 0-1 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2

BJP's 27-year-drought The BJP last won the Delhi Assembly Elections in 1993. Five years later, in 1998, the Congress crawled back to power with Sheila Dixit as Delhi's chief minister. Sheila Dixit then ruled the national capital for 15 years, becoming the longest-serving woman chief minister of Delhi.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: What happened in past elections? Here's a detailed tally of winners and vote share won by all the parties since the elections in 1951: