Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Several exit polls predicted a hat-trick for the Congress—a hat-trick in winning zero seats in the Delhi Assembly. However, a few Delhi exit polls predicted that the grand-old party could win a meagre one or two seats in the 70-member assembly.

The Congress won no seat in the last two Delhi Elections — in 2015 and 2020. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years — between 1998 and 2013 — lost power in the national capital when Arvind Kejriwal's AAP took over the reins in 2013.

Will the Congress get an MLA in the Delhi Assembly this time? Many exit polls on Wednesday, February 5, projected zero seats for the Congress, but some predicted that the grand old party could hope for revival with one or two seats in the assembly.

Several exit polls predicted the BJP's victory over the ruling AAP, while the Congress was projected to suffer yet another rout.

P-Marq exit poll predicted a majority for the BJP and only 0-1 seat to the Congress. Matrize exit poll, which predicted a hung assembly in Delhi — not giving an absolute majority to either the AAP or the BJP — said the Congress is likely to open its account for the first time in more than a decade.

Chanakya is the only agency to predict 2-3 seats for Congress in Delhi. Here's a look at what different exit polls predicted for the Congress, the AAP and the BJP:

Exit polls AAP (seats) BJP (seats) Congress (seats) Matrize 32-37 35-40 - JVC Poll 22-31 39-45 0-2 Peoples Pulse 10-19 51-60 0 P-MarQ 21-31 39-49 0-1 People's insight 25-29 40-44 1 Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 Mind Blink 44-49 21-25 0-1 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2

Delhi Election Results 2025 The official results for the Delhi Assembly Elections will be revealed on February 8, Saturday. The voting on all the 70 assembly seats took place on Wednesday, February 5.

Delhi recorded 57.89 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls on Wednesday amid charges of malpractices, including money distribution and fake voting by both the AAP and BJP, which are engaged in an intense battle to decide who rules the national capital.