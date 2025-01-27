The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea to cancel the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) registration on Monday. The plea alleged that the AAP failed to disclose criminal antecedents of the party and its candidates in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

The bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the court does not have the power to de-recognise a political party, Bar and Bench reported.

“There may be a good reason the de-recognition power is not given [to courts]. We are not going to examine that unless you challenge it. You are not challenging their [Election Commission's] de-recognising power. You are telling us to de-recognize a party, which is not permissible,” the court said.

The bench then allowed the petitioner Ashwani Mudgal's request to withdraw the plea and approach the Supreme Court. “The petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to approach the Supreme Court,” the court said.

'De-recognise' AAP The petitioner, who is the senior vice president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir Trust, moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the AAP is an accused in the liquor scam or excise policy ‘scam’, having been charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor scam.

The petitioner had urged a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to direct the Election Commission of India to cancel the party's registration, arguing that not disclosing antecedents was in violation of Supreme Court's directions.

The Supreme Court mandates publishing criminal antecedents by candidates and political parties, said the plea filed by Ashwin Mudgal.

His counsel said the AAP was accused of a liquor scam and had failed to disclose its involvement in the case.

The court, however, said the direction was by the Supreme Court, and there was no provision to de-recognise a political party.

The petitioner subsequently withdrew the petition with the liberty to move to the Supreme Court.