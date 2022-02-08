Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Delhi: Liquor shops within 100 m from UP border to remain closed for two days. Details here

Delhi: Liquor shops within 100 m from UP border to remain closed for two days. Details here

Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.
1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Owing to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening.

Owing to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening.

Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.

Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.

Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!