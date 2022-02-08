This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Owing to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening.
Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.
The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.