Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Booster Pumping Station in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also promised the people of Delhi that his government would provide clean water across the national capital.

"When we came to power 10 years ago in Delhi, around 50-60 per cent of water was supplied by tankers. There used to be tanker mafia. I am happy to say that today, after 10 years, 97 per cent of Delhi gets water by pipeline," PTI quoted the former chief minister as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.

Earlier today, the AAP convenor launched round-the-clock water supply in Pandav Nagar DDA flats in the Rajinder Nagar area. He drank water directly from the tap to show that the water was clean.

Kejriwal AAP chief was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP has fielded Pathak from Rajinder Nagar constituency for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February next year.