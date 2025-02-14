Delhi’s new CM likely to take oath on February 19; BJP plans a grand event

Delhi CM Swearing in: The new Chief Minister of Delhi is expected to be sworn in on February 19.

The legislative party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to be held a day before the grand swearing-in that marks the return of the saffron party in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

Preparations to form the BJP government are expected to gain momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the capital on Friday night following his trip to France and the United States of America.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will finalise key decisions regarding the new government which includes a chief minister, a council of ministers and perhaps one or two deputy chief ministers.

The BJP is also finalising a suitable venue for the grand oath-taking event, with Jawaharlal Nehru Lal Stadium and Ramleela Maidan emerging as top choices, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections held on February 5. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was in power in the national capital for two straight terms, was reduced to 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time in the elections, the results of which were announced on February 8.

The last BJP chief minister of Delhi was in 1998. Since then, the BJP has been losing elections until it secured a historic comeback on February 5.

How is CM picked in BJP? Picking a CM after poll victory is a long process. Here's step-by-step process:

Step 1: The BJP will first appoint observers. Usually, the BJP issues a press note announcing the observers, who belong to the central team.

Step 2: Observers will then meet MLAs.

Step 3: Vidhan Mandal or Legislative Party meeting: Observers and MLAs will meet to appoint a leader

Step 4: The name of the new Delhi CM will be announced.

According to media reports, the chief minister could be chosen from the newly-elected party MLAs. “All 48 MLAs are equal in the eyes of the party and any of them can be the CM,” BJP leader and former leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had said.