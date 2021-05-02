Despite new gains, BJP juggernaut is stuttering

Seen over a longer time-frame, the BJP juggernaut is stuttering. During its golden phase, the party expanded its portfolio from having 25% of all 4,030 MLAs in India at 2014-end to 36% at its peak in May 2018. Since then, the party has ceded ground in several large states and its seat share has dropped to 33%. By itself and through its nationwide network of allies, the BJP was in power in seven states in 2014. This rose to 20 in March 2018, but is now down at 16.

