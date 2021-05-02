Despite new gains, BJP juggernaut is stuttering

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BJP added to its state count and seat count in Sunday’s election results. However, in the last three years, the number of states that it rules has dropped from 20 to 16, and its share of MLAs across India has fallen from 36% to 33%.
As the latest round of state elections wraps up, it can be said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained—and it didn’t. It retained Assam, as it was expected to. It also made notional vote share gains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The party added Puducherry to its kitty through an ally. However, in its ambitious project of a national footprint, this election is a setback, having failed to win its prized goal of West Bengal, which was key to furthering its ambitions.
Seen over a longer time-frame, the BJP juggernaut is stuttering. During its golden phase, the party expanded its portfolio from having 25% of all 4,030 MLAs in India at 2014-end to 36% at its peak in May 2018. Since then, the party has ceded ground in several large states and its seat share has dropped to 33%. By itself and through its nationwide network of allies, the BJP was in power in seven states in 2014. This rose to 20 in March 2018, but is now down at 16.