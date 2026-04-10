‘Detect, delete & deport’ policy against infiltrators, UCC, ₹3000 a month for women in BJP's manifesto for West Bengal

West Bengal Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, ahead of the assembly polls.
Shah said the saffron party's government in West Bengal would implement a ‘detect. delete and deport’ policy against infiltrators across the state.
Shah also announced that the BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the first six months after coming to power. The BJP government would also launch a crackdown on cow slaughter, if it comes to power in West Bengal.
West Bengal is going to the polls in two phases – 23 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 4 May. The election is perceived as a bipolar contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shah also said that the BJP will implement 7th pay commission for government employees in the state, if it comes to power.
The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections were held in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April to elect all 294 members of the Legislative Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incumbent Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.
For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected.
Here is a list of promises in the BJP manifesto for West Bengal:
1- Zero tolerance for infiltrators. ‘Detect, delete and deport’ policy.
2-Secure West Bengal and India.
3- ₹3000 per month for every women.
4- 33 per cent reservation for women in the police force
5- Uniform Civil Code within 6 months
6-7th Pay Commission to be implemented.
7-All central schemes to be implemented.
8- ₹21,000 assistance to pregnant women.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.