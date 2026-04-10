‘Detect, delete & deport’ policy against infiltrators, UCC, ₹3000 a month for women in BJP's manifesto for West Bengal

West Bengal Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, ahead of the assembly polls.
Shah said the saffron party's government in West Bengal would implement a ‘detect. delete and deport’ policy against infiltrators across the state.
Shah also announced that the BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the first six months after coming to power. The BJP government would also launch a crackdown on cow slaughter, if it comes to power in West Bengal.
West Bengal is going to the polls in two phases – 23 and 29 April. The results will be declared on 4 May. The election is perceived as a bipolar contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shah also said that the BJP will implement 7th pay commission for government employees in the state, if it comes to power.
The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections were held in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April to elect all 294 members of the Legislative Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incumbent Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.
For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected.
Here is a list of promises in the BJP manifesto for West Bengal:
1- Zero tolerance for infiltrators. ‘Detect, delete and deport’ policy.
2-Secure West Bengal and India.
3- ₹3000 per month for every women.
4- 33 per cent reservation for women in the police force
5- Uniform Civil Code within 6 months
6-7th Pay Commission to be implemented.
7-All central schemes to be implemented.
8- ₹21,000 assistance to pregnant women.