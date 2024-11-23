‘Development wins!’: PM Modi hails ‘historic mandate’ as Mahayuti alliance secures landslide win in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the poll results in a social media post on Saturday evening.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
‘Development wins’: PM Modi hails ‘historic mandate’ as Mahayuti alliance secures landslide win in Maharashtra
‘Development wins’: PM Modi hails ‘historic mandate’ as Mahayuti alliance secures landslide win in Maharashtra(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ‘historic’ Maharashtra Assembly election results as a victory of ‘development and good governance’ on Saturday. The ruling Mahayuti alliance is poised for a landslide victory in the western state as the counting of votes remains underway.

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!” he wrote on X.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine is slated to win more than three-fourths of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the ruling coalition will conclude the 2024 polls with 233 seats. Meanwhile the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a major setback with candidates leading in merely 50 seats.

Also Read | Election Results LIVE: ‘United we will soar,’ says PM as NDA poised to win Maha

Modi also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand and reiterated his party's commitment towards championing local issues. He thanked people across various states for ‘blessing NDA candidates in various bypolls’ and assured that the grouping would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations".

“I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda,” he added.

Elections for the 288 seat Maharashtra Assembly were held in a single phase on November 20. The BJP contested 148 seats while the Shiv Sena fought 80 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP took on 53 constituencies. The remainder of the seats were allocated to smaller alliance partners.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Development wins!’: PM Modi hails ‘historic mandate’ as Mahayuti alliance secures landslide win in Maharashtra

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.