Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ‘historic’ Maharashtra Assembly election results as a victory of ‘development and good governance’ on Saturday. The ruling Mahayuti alliance is poised for a landslide victory in the western state as the counting of votes remains underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!" he wrote on X.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine is slated to win more than three-fourths of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the ruling coalition will conclude the 2024 polls with 233 seats. Meanwhile the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a major setback with candidates leading in merely 50 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand and reiterated his party's commitment towards championing local issues. He thanked people across various states for ‘blessing NDA candidates in various bypolls’ and assured that the grouping would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations".

“I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," he added.