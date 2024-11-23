Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence on Thursday that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would retain power in the state, citing the higher voter turnout as a positive indicator of public support. Fadnavis attributed the increased turnout to factors such as pro-incumbency and the Ladki Bahin scheme, which he claimed encouraged more women voters to support the BJP.
He stated, “The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage rises, it benefits us. Therefore, we expect to benefit from this, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The increased turnout may also be due to pro-incumbency, reflecting the public’s affection for the government."
The Maharashtra assembly election, held across 288 seats, featured a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Exit polls have forecasted a close race.
Republic TV-PMARQ’s exit poll predicts Mahayuti will win between 137-157 seats, with MVA securing 126-147 seats. Matrize’s projection gives Mahayuti 150-170 seats, while MVA is expected to win 110-130 seats. Chanakya Strategies suggests an even tighter contest, estimating Mahayuti at 152-150 seats and MVA at 130-138.
On the other hand, Peoples Pulse predicts a more decisive win for Mahayuti, forecasting 175-195 seats for the alliance, with MVA trailing at 85-112 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145.
The elections were held under high stakes, following significant splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress got 44 seats.
Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘failed miserably’ to set the counter-narrative to the yatra, which he called a force formed by people having ‘anarchist and ultra-leftist’ mentalities.
“I completely admit that during the Lok Sabha elections, we failed miserably to set a counter-narrative and we have to be blamed for that. At least in Maharashtra, I failed and we were also overconfident," Fadnavis told The Indian Express in an interview.
The results of the fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra are set to unfold today, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their respective victories. Arrangements are also in place for the counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections and bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. (ANI)
