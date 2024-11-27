Devendra Fadnavis’ first reaction after ‘Eknath Shinde clears all doubts’ over Maharashtra CM post: ‘We will soon…’

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are the top contenders for the chief ministers' post in Maharashtra. However, speculation are rife that Fadnavis will take over as the next CM.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in conversation with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in conversation with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has cleared all doubts about the Maharashtra CM post. He said, “We will soon sit together and make a decision.”

Eknath Shinde said at a press conference on Wednesday that he will support any decision on the CM taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's leadership, hinting that Chief Minister could be from the BJP and not Shiv Sena.

“For the past two-four days you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed...I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in forming the government (in Maharashtra). You make a decision. BJP's decision is the final,” Shinde said.

He added, “Who is the leader of NDA? PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. So, I called up both of them that there is no problem from our end in forming the government in Maharashtra. You make a decision and we will accept the decision...Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the BJP regarding the CM post, their candidate will be fully supported by Shiv Sena...”

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are the top contenders for the chief ministers' post in Maharashtra. However, speculation are rife that Fadnavis will take over as the next CM.

Eknath Shinde already resigned from the post on Tuesday, paving the way to form a new government in the state.

In the Maharashtra Election 2024, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The Mahayuti alliance – of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP – secured a "historic" victory in the recently concluded polls.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:08 PM IST
