Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: All eyes on Nagpur South-West seat

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: Fadnavis had exuded confidence about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power in the state

Updated23 Nov 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nagpur South-West Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nagpur South-West Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: The results of key constituencies, including Nagpur South-West, will be declared today, Monday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil has Challenged him.

On Thursday, Fadnavis had exuded confidence about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power in the state.

He cited the increased voter turnout as a sign of public support.

Fadnavis also highlighted the impact of pro-incumbency and the Ladki Bahin scheme, which he said drew more women voters to the BJP.

"The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage increases, it benefits us. So, we will get the benefit, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The voting percentage may have increased due to pro-incumbency. It means feeling affection for the government," Fadnavis had said.

He also highlighted the influence of specific voter groups, particularly women. "We have received information that the percentage of women voting for us has increased due to the Ladki Bahin scheme," he added.

Amid the high-stakes Assembly elections, Maharashtra recorded a 65.08 per cent voter turnout. The elections for the 288 assembly seats saw a tough contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP had won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena had secured 56 and Congress 44.

Key Takeaways
  • The increased voter turnout may signal public support for the incumbent government.
  • Women voters are increasingly influenced by targeted schemes like the Ladki Bahin initiative.
  • The election results are crucial for the stability of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsDevendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: All eyes on Nagpur South-West seat

