Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results LIVE: Fadnavis set to win Nagpur South West, emerges as man of moment

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: The results of key constituencies, including Nagpur South-West, will be declared today, Saturday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil has Challenged him.

By 4.30 pm, Devendra Fadnavis was leading by over 34,302 votes in Nagpur South West constituency, according to the early trends on the Election Commission website.

No row over CM post, Mahayuti leaders to decide: Fadnavis In his first reaction after Mahayuti alliance – the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP – secured over 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis said: “Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh mumkin hai.”

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday denied any row over the CM's post and asserted that leaders of Mahayuti will take a call even as counting of votes showed the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.

He said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

"Opposition’s efforts of propagating a fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses," said Fadnavis.

The 54-year-old leader looks all set to occupy the state’s top post for the second time In a state dominated by Maratha politics.

Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician and former party chief Nitin Gadkari calls his "political guru",

Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of RSS, in 1989.

At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at the age of 27.

He contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won.

Mahayuti alliance The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, as it could win 219 of the 288 seats in the state, leaving the Congress-Shiv Sena(UBT)-NCP(SP) tie-up with just 51 seats.

In his first reaction after trends showed a massive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde thanked voters for the victory.

While speaking to media at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, Shinde said: “All I will say is let the final figures come. After that, all three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) will sit, discuss with seniors, and then a decision will be taken unanimously.”

On Thursday, Fadnavis had exuded confidence about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power in the state.

He cited the increased voter turnout as a sign of public support.

Fadnavis also highlighted the impact of pro-incumbency and the Ladki Bahin scheme, which he said drew more women voters to the BJP.

"The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage increases, it benefits us. So, we will get the benefit, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The voting percentage may have increased due to pro-incumbency. It means feeling affection for the government," Fadnavis had said.

He also highlighted the influence of specific voter groups, particularly women. "We have received information that the percentage of women voting for us has increased due to the Ladki Bahin scheme," he added.

Amid the high-stakes Assembly elections, Maharashtra recorded a 65.08 per cent voter turnout. The elections for the 288 assembly seats saw a tough contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).