Election Results: Will Devendra Fadnavis replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM after BJP becomes largest party?

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Will Devendra Fadnavis once again become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Mahayuti is leading in over 200 seats, and per current trends, the BJP will emerge as the largest party. 

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated23 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

Maharashtra Election Results: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the largest party with over 120 seats as trends showed around noon, speculations have been growing about who will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

According to trends at 11.30 am, the BJP was ahead on 122 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) on 62 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar) on 34 seats. Whereas Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partner Congress was ahead on 20 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) on 18 seats, NCP (SP) on 14 seats and Samajwadi Party on one seat.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates:

Speaking to the media, when asked if Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “The CM will be from Mahayuti and, obviously, the largest party has the greater chance, and with BJP emerging the largest party, if there is a CM of BJP, it will be Devendra Fadnavis.”

Currently, Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister and the second person after Vasantrao Naik to complete a full tenure as CM.

Darekar stated that Maharashtra would progress further if there is a BJP-led government in both the centre and the state.

Thanking the voters, the BJP leader said that they were confident of the victory, but the results were overwhelming. “I salute the Ladli Bahin.”

Darekar also said that people have shown who the real Shiv Sena is, as people stood behind Eknath Shinde.

However, incumbent CM and shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde is also the top contender for the post as the BJP as well as Devendra Fadnavis repeatedly mentioned that they were contesting the assembly election under the leadership of Shinde.

Meanwhile, reacting to the BJP leader's remark on the Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre said that they want Eknath Shinde to be the CM under whose leadership the assembly election was conducted. 

However, she said that senior leaders of the party will decide on the issue.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that as far as the CM is concerned, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and BJP's central leadership will make a decision together.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhyay stated there is nothing wrong with party leaders and workers pitching for Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

On Thursday, Axis My India's exit poll survey showed that Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde tops the chart with 31 per cent preference to be the chief minister.

While former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray stood second with 18 per cent, 12 per cent of people said they wanted Fadnavis to be CM.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsElection Results: Will Devendra Fadnavis replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM after BJP becomes largest party?

