Dharmadom Election Result 2026 LIVE: LDF faces test in Dharmadom as Pinarayi Vijayan leads third-term bid

Dharmadom Election Result 2026 LIVE: Voting in Dharmadom is being closely tracked in Kerala’s 2026 Assembly elections, where the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the central face of the LDF campaign, is contesting from Dharmadom, a seat he has won in both 2016 and 2021. The constituency remains part of the party’s core electoral base in northern Kerala.
The main contest in the state continues to be between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is attempting to expand its presence in select pockets.
According to provisional voter turnout data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kerala recorded an overall turnout of 83.41% in 2026, compared with 77.35% in the 2021 Assembly elections, when the LDF retained power with 99 seats.
In Dharmadom, where turnout is being closely monitored as a proxy for CPI(M) mobilisation strength, final constituency-wise figures are expected to be confirmed after full consolidation of booth-level data ahead of counting on May 4.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Kerala Assembly Election results.
According to United News of India (UNI), over 15,000 officials have been deployed to oversee the counting process, including returning officers, supervisors and micro observers. Officials have also begun opening the strong rooms where polling materials are stored. In total, 15,465 personnel are on duty, comprising 140 Returning Officers, 1,340 Additional Assistant Returning Officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.
A defeat for the LDF would also mark the first time since the 1960s that Left parties are not in power in any Indian state.
Counting of votes for the Keralam elections begins at 8 am on May 4 across all 140 constituencies. Polling was held in a single phase on April 9. Early trends are expected to start coming in within the first few hours.
Final results to come by afternoon or evening.
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