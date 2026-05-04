Dharmadom Election Result 2026 LIVE: LDF faces test in Dharmadom as Pinarayi Vijayan leads third-term bid

Dharmadom Election Result 2026 LIVE: Voting in Dharmadom is being closely tracked in Kerala’s 2026 Assembly elections, where the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the central face of the LDF campaign, is contesting from Dharmadom, a seat he has won in both 2016 and 2021. The constituency remains part of the party’s core electoral base in northern Kerala.

The main contest in the state continues to be between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is attempting to expand its presence in select pockets.

Voter turnout data (ECI provisional figures)

According to provisional voter turnout data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kerala recorded an overall turnout of 83.41% in 2026, compared with 77.35% in the 2021 Assembly elections, when the LDF retained power with 99 seats.

In Dharmadom, where turnout is being closely monitored as a proxy for CPI(M) mobilisation strength, final constituency-wise figures are expected to be confirmed after full consolidation of booth-level data ahead of counting on May 4.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Kerala Assembly Election results.