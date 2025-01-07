Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday took a swipe at political leaders for targeting the poll body and 'threatening officials' for checking their helicopters, while announcing a schedule for the Delhi assembly elections.

In November, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the election commission for checking his chopper on at least three occassions while addressing a poll rally.

Further, Thackeray had also questioned if the poll officials had checked the video of leaders from the ruling party and demanded that he wanted to see the video of officials checking the bags of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, while listing the directions to enforcement agencies, the election commission mentioned that strict vigils will be maintained on national railways and rail routes, as well as helicopters of all political parties, star campaigners and leaders will be checked equally, without any favour to anyone.

"To all the candidates, ask for a request online (on Suvidha portal). You will get a response online whether you have to get permission for a vehicle or ground. You can remain focused on campaigning. It is a good platform to avoid making the rounds of offices. It will be on a first-come basis. If you apply first, you will get first," said CEC.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The CEC further said that they will also be tackling the money issue.

"Everyone's checking will be done equally. We don't discriminate," said EC, indirectly referring to a row over checking Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter.

"In the previous election, a huge issue was raised over checking of helicopters. Foul language was used. But we control ourselves. People go to the extent of threatening polling officials, but we stop ourselves, to avoid disturbances, to ensure a level playing field."

It becomes the duty of star campaigners and those involved in politics to maintain decorum, said EC.

Election Commission direction

Rajiv Kumar also warned against abusing women and using children in election campaigning.

"We will be very strict with this. We will set up our team."

The EC said that district magistrates and Returning Officers (RO) will maintain two things in particular - fair play, and a level playing field for every candidate, irrespective of the party.