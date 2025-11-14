Discord, mixed messaging and leadership gaps: What drove INDIA Bloc’s Bihar debacle?

The INDIA bloc’s heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections has sparked deep questioning within the alliance, with leaders publicly alleging “vote chori” even as internal fault lines appear far more central to the outcome. At the heart of the setback was a visible leadership disconnect between its most prominent campaigners, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The two leaders began the campaign with a strong show of unity during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, which initially energised the alliance’s cadre. But after that early push, they did not appear together at rallies during crucial weeks of the campaign. Their absence from joint platforms prevented the INDIA bloc from delivering a unified message, especially when the NDA was projecting tight organisational cohesion and clear leadership.

Tensions Over Tejashwi’s Assertive Positioning Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign strategy also created disquiet within the alliance. His decision to title the opposition’s manifesto “Tejashwi Ki Guarantee” won traction among RJD supporters but left Congress leaders feeling sidelined. The branding came across as an attempt to centralise the campaign around a single personality within a multi-party coalition.

The perception of one-upmanship weakened internal chemistry at a critical stage of the campaign. Instead of amplifying a collaborative leadership model, the manifesto controversy underscored the lack of consensus on how the alliance should present itself to voters.

Late CM Endorsement Added to Confusion The Congress further added to the INDIA bloc’s challenges by delaying its endorsement of Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face. The announcement came only in the final stretch of campaigning — too late to meaningfully shape voter sentiment.

This contrasted sharply with the NDA’s unwavering projection of the Modi–Nitish “double-engine government,” offering voters a picture of stability and continuity. The INDIA bloc’s hesitation fed doubts about whether the coalition had resolved its own leadership hierarchy.

Fragmented Messaging Hurt the Campaign The alliance also struggled to maintain a consistent narrative. While Tejashwi focused heavily on unemployment and welfare guarantees, Congress leaders highlighted national issues and grievances related to institutions. This uneven messaging diluted the opposition’s core pitch and made it difficult to counter the NDA’s synchronised development-focused outreach.

The lack of coordination not only muddled communication but also prevented the bloc from tapping into a single, powerful campaign theme capable of mobilising undecided voters.

A Defeat Rooted in Internal Fault Lines While INDIA bloc leaders continue to blame electoral irregularities, analysts argue that organisational weaknesses, mixed messaging and unresolved leadership friction played an equally decisive role. Bihar’s verdict has laid bare the alliance’s deeper structural challenges — ones that will need urgent attention if it hopes to mount a credible challenge in future elections.