The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came down heavily upon the central government after premises linked to party president MK Stalin's son-in-law in Chennai were raided by the Income Tax department on Friday.

"Today morning I came to Trichy from Chennai. I got news of a raid going on at my daughter's house in Chennai. Modi government is saving the AIADMK government now. I want to tell Modi that this is DMK, do not forget that. I am the son of Kalaignar. I will not be scared with this," Stalin said at an election rally in Perambalur ahead of the 6 April assembly polls.

"This Stalin has faced MISA, emergency. They think they can scare us with the raids. This may happen with AIADMK but this will not happen with DMK," he added.

Later, party general secretary Duraimurugan said when parties were on the verge of completing the campaign and looked forward to the day of polling, the income tax searches in the residence of Senthamarai, daughter of Stalin, was done with a 'political objective.'

The Centre has made a 'wrong calculation' that raids just ahead of the election would shock Stalin, his family and the party and also weaken poll preparations, he claimed while speaking to reporters here.

"The DMK is not a party that can be scared by such searches," he said, adding the party had already faced similar instances and it would not be deterred.

The I-T department has raided four places owned by Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan since Friday morning. Among the premises is also his home in Neelangarai, where he lives with Senthamarai.

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the polls.

Last week, party leader EV Velu's home, colleges and guest house were raided for two days by the I-T sleuths around the same time when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai.

"Tax searches were held in the premises linked to party leader AV Velu and now searches have been conducted in the residence of Senthamarai and the union government pursuing such a tactic was neither 'democratic' nor 'honest politics' and 'I condemn' this," said Duraimurugan.

"Had the party been afraid of such raids, the party would have been 'dead' long ago and these only added to their determination and resoluteness," he added.

He said that the Centre may have thought that Stalin would not be able to see his beloved daughter sad, but the DMK president is the leader of 'lakhs and lakhs of party cadres' and he is a 'courageous lion'.

When asked about searches in premises of party leaders belonging to AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, Duraimurugan said the tax raids vis-a-vis the DMK people were aimed at intimidating them while those in respect of others was only an 'eye-wash'.

With inputs from agencies.





