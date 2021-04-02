"Today morning I came to Trichy from Chennai. I got news of a raid going on at my daughter's house in Chennai. Modi government is saving the AIADMK government now. I want to tell Modi that this is DMK, do not forget that. I am the son of Kalaignar. I will not be scared with this," Stalin said at an election rally in Perambalur ahead of the 6 April assembly polls.

