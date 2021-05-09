Dogged determination, hard work rewards Himanta Biswa Sarma with the CM's mantle

Considered by many to be the most powerful politician of the entire North Eastern region, 52-year-old Sarma is equally revered by supporters for his capabilities and reviled by critics for being over-ambitious. A four-time MLA and a minister in all cabinets since 2001, Sarma's political acumen and the ability to get work done against all odds was not only noticed but rewarded by his mentors- former Congress chief ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi- with both giving him ample opportunities to rise.